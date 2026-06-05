Kazakhstan to begin renewing its state-political model from July 1 - Karin

As previously reported, the Head of State signed the constitutional laws "On the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," "On the Qurultay (Parliament) of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Status of its Deputies," "On the Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council)," "On the Status of the Capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan," and "On the Administrative-Territorial Structure of the Republic of Kazakhstan."

“The adoption of the new Constitution by referendum became the first stage of the constitutional reform, while the adoption of laws and a package of other regulatory-legal acts marks the completion of the second stage of these reforms," ​​Karin posted on his Facebook account.

The State Counselor announced that the third stage of reforms - the transformation of the country's state and political model - will begin on July 1.

According to him, first, deputies of the Qurultay will be elected, then the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi will be formed, after which other key government institutions will undergo transformations.

"This is how the overall logic of the reforms is being built - step by step: first the concept, then the legal framework, and now the renewal of the state's political model itself," Karin noted.

He also drew attention to the consistency of the reforms being carried out.

In his opinion, the reforms are being implemented purposefully, without pauses, in a balanced and phased manner, which corresponds to the political style of the Head of State.