Kazakhstan to attract American technologies to combat floods

Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Aslan Abdraimov met with representatives of Dynamic Aviation and Airborne Snow Observatories Inc., companies specializing in aerial snowpack monitoring. Representatives of the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan also took part in the meeting.

The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in monitoring snow cover, forecasting spring runoff, and early warning of flood risks. Special attention was given to the use of modern aviation technologies for collecting data on river basins, preparing cartographic materials and analytical reports, and integrating the information into the ministry’s existing models and information systems.

Following the discussion ,a decision was made to implement the program in stages, gradually expanding its scope and focusing on Kazakhstan’s long-term water management goals.

The first stage will concentrate on the Zhabay River basin, where high-precision snowpack measurements will be carried out using aviation technologies. The data will be integrated into the ministry’s existing models and systems, allowing methodology testing, training of local specialists, and evaluation of the feasibility of expanding the program to other regions.

The next stages will extend monitoring and forecasting activities to additional priority basins and regions. The long-term perspective envisions scaling these capabilities across Kazakhstan to achieve comprehensive water resource management, reduce flood risks, operate reservoirs more effectively, and strengthen climate resilience.

The meeting also addressed training of Kazakh specialists, data access and management, distribution of roles and responsibilities among participating organizations, and the technical and administrative procedures required for project implementation.

“For Kazakhstan, it is important not only to have modern data but also practical tools that allow timely management decisions, reduce flood risks, and ensure the protection of the population, infrastructure, and agriculture,” emphasized Deputy Minister Aslan Abdraimov.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue negotiations on the phased program and the next steps for possible implementation in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazvodkhoz had selected 32 reservoirs and canals for the construction of new small hydroelectric plants under the approved roadmap for small hydropower development.