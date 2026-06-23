Kazakhstan plans small hydropower expansion across 32 sites

Design documentation is being prepared for plants at Samarkand reservoir in Karaganda region, Kargaly reservoir in Aktobe region, Karakol reservoir in Abai region, the Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry said in a statement.

Calculations are ongoing for 23 additional projects.

Among the priority sites are the Karatomar reservoir and Upper Tobol Reservoir in Kostanay region, Ayak-Kunchan Canal in Zhetisu region and Bolshoy Keles Canal in Turkistan region.

A memorandum has been signed with a private investor for installing small hydropower stations on transit sections of the Bolshoy Almaty Canal in Yenbekshikazakh district.

Once all projects are implemented, total generation capacity will reach 30 MW annually.

Kazvodkhoz already operates three small hydropower plants, including the Sergeev Hydrosite in North Kazakhstan, Intumak reservoir in Karaganda region and Dostyk Hydrosite on the River Khorgos.

As written before, Kazakhstan to build 'giant power banks' to store green energy.