Kazakhstan launches first energy and utilities sectors modernization projects

48 pilot projects have already been approved as part of the energy and utilities sectors modernization national project. 22.5 billion tenge was allocated this year for the development of 10 pilot projects in Karaganda, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions on modernization of heating supply, water supply, water treatment and power supply facilities.

Eight projects worth 118.4 billion tenge are under consideration.

The sitting of the Project Office also focused on the digitalization, adoption of AI in the sphere of housing and public utilities and exploring international practices.

Following the meeting, Bozumbayev assigned akimats and related ministries to complete all ongoing processes and define the needs of the regions for 2026-2029 as part of the energy and utilities sectors modernization national project.

To note, over $1bn in investments to improve Kazakhstan's utility infrastructure.