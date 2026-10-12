Kazakhstan to assume CIS Council of Heads of Supreme Courts chaimrmanship

Delegation heads unanimously approved the decision at a meeting in Minsk.

Chairman of the Kazakh Supreme Court Aslambek Mergaliyev attended the second meeting of the Council of Heads of the Supreme (Highest) Courts of the CIS member states and a session of the Plenum of the CIS Economic Court, held in Minsk on October 8-9.

The Kazakh delegation also included Supreme Court judge Margarita Odintsova and deputy head of the Judicial Administration Zhantemir Shakiyev.

Addressing the meeting, Mergaliyev shared Kazakhstan's experience in the digitalization of justice. He highlighted the introduction of extraterritorial jurisdiction, online broadcasting of court proceedings, and the use of AI technologies as digital assistants for judges.

Participants noted that digitalization involves not only the implementation of new IT solutions but also a profound transformation of the organization of judicial activity as a whole.

The meeting participants discussed the recognition and enforcement of court decisions among CIS member states, judicial training and professional development programs at the Lebedev Russian University of Justice, and a plan of activities on current legal and judicial issues for 2027-2028.

Following the meeting, it was decided to hand over the Council's chairmanship to the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan for 2027-2028 on a rotational basis. The initiative was unanimously supported by the heads of delegations, who also approved holding two Council meetings in Astana during that period, in both virtual and in-person formats.

In addition, Mergaliyev participated in the Plenum of the CIS Economic Court, where amendments to the court's regulations and other operational matters were discussed.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Chairman of the Kazakh Supreme Court held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Russia, Belarus, and Tajikistan. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining constructive dialogue and strengthening professional cooperation.

The CIS Economic Court is a statutory body of the Commonwealth and operates on an ad hoc basis to hear specific cases. In 2025, former Supreme Court judge German Nurbayev was elected Chairman of the CIS Economic Court.

This July, President Tokayev reappointed Aslambek Mergaliyev as Supreme Court Chairman.