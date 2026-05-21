Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanks workers of culture and arts

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that culture is the foundation of national identity and spiritual uniqueness.

He noted that a state preserving its cultural and spiritual heritage will always enjoy respect and authority.

The Head of State also stressed society highly values their work.

On this professional holiday, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sincerely thanked all workers engaged in the field of culture and art of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the Kazakh people have always understood the sacredness of art and respected creative individuals.

He stressed that a nation with a rich spiritual world will always have progressive views and a bright future.

The President highlighted the importance of opening opportunities for talented, patriotic, energetic, and educated youth with broad horizons and active civic positions.

Recall that, Kazakhstan honored President Erdoğan for his contribution to strengthening cooperation.