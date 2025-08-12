Kazakhstan seeks to expand air connectivity with China, Uzbekistan

Tompiyeva said, bilateral talks with aviation authorities of China and Uzbekistan took place on August 14.

The plans include boosting the number of flights as well as expanding the geography of flights, she said.

The speaker recalled that Kazakhstan and China sealed an open skies agreement last year, with the number of flights nearly doubling. As part of the agreement, new destinations and carriers were added.

Discussions are under way on ways to attract investments in the aviation sector, including construction of air hubs.

Earlier, it was reported 130 projects are set for implementation at an early stage of Almaty Airport development.