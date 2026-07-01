Kazakhstan to amend law on religious activities under new Constitution

The Minister said amendments have already been introduced to three laws, including the Law on the National Archival Fund and Archives, the Law on Public Councils and the Law on Access to Information.

In particular, it is planned to insert amendments concerning the freedom of speech and information dissemination, activities of religious organizations, conduct of peaceful assemblies, support for volunteering and charity, culture and cinematography and other areas directly stemming from constitutional provisions.

Aida Balayeva stressed the new Constitution enshrines culture, science, and education as strategic priorities of the state. For the first time ever, preservation and development of the national cultural heritage are defined as the direct obligation of the Government.

There are over 25,000 historical and cultural sites in Kazakhstan, of which 276 are historical monuments of republican significance, over 12,000 of local significance and 13,000 included in the preliminary list.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the entry into force of the country’s new Constitution.