Kazakhstan to allocate over 214 bn tenge for water-saving technologies

The ministry said Kazakhstan is expanding support for farmers adopting water-saving technologies, including higher reimbursements, subsidies, and preferential financing.

The share of farmers’ expenses covered by the state for water intake and supply infrastructure, as well as the purchase and installation of water-saving equipment, has been raised from 50% to 80%. Water supply costs are also subsidized depending on the technology used and the applicable tariff.

A total of 214.6 billion tenge has been earmarked for investment subsidies between 2026 and 2028. Of this amount, 58.5 billion tenge will be allocated in 2026, 74.6 billion tenge in 2027, and 81.5 billion tenge in 2028.

Another 13.5 billion tenge will go toward subsidizing water supply services over the same period, including 4 billion tenge this year, 4.7 billion tenge in 2027, and 4.8 billion tenge in 2028.

Preferential financing is also available for irrigation equipment. Under KazAgroFinance’s AgroLeasing program, farmers can finance sprinkler irrigation systems at an annual rate of 12.6% for up to 10 years, while drip irrigation systems are offered at the same rate for up to five years.

The ministry added that seven domestic plants currently produce sprinkler irrigation machinery and drip irrigation equipment in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic joined efforts in water infrastructure modernization.