Kazakhstan, Czech Republic join efforts in water infrastructure modernization

Representatives of the construction and utilities committee, state bodies of the Czech Republic, research and scientific organizations and companies specializing in the field of water management and communal infrastructure attended the meeting.

The talks focused on cooperation to modernize water supply and sanitation systems and upgrade treatment facilities.

The meeting paid special attention to digital solutions. The Czech side presented technologies in water monitoring, wastewater treatment, BIM, and diagnostics of sewer networks.

As stated there, Kazakhstan aims to modernize nearly 8,000 km of water networks and implement 45 wastewater treatment projects as part of the energy and utilities modernization national project.

Following the meeting, both parties expressed interest in developing collaborative projects.

It was earlier reported, Kazakhstan to channel 13 mln tenge to energy and utilities modernization.