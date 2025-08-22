Kazakhstan to allocate 60 university grants for Kyrgyz students in 2026

Kyrgyz Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Kulubayev commented on the results of the meeting related to the cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

“The Eurasian National Gumilyov University has inaugurated today its campus in the city of Osh. Apart from that, the Kazakh side is allocating 50 grants for the students of Kyrgyzstan and plans to raise their number to 60 next year,” the Kyrgyz Minister said.

According to Rector Yerlan Sydykov, the ENU branch will operate on the ground of the Osh State University.

“In 2022, an agreement was signed on implementation of the dual diploma programs. The students studied in Osh for two years, and in Astana for the next two years. Upon completion of their programs, they received two diplomas.

He then said that the ENU campus in Osh offers Kyrgyz students quotas to undergo training in the most popular academic programs, such as AI, Tourism, Ecology and Environmental Management. The programs will be taught by the faculty from the parent institution.

As it was reported, the Head of State is paying an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.