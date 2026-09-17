Kazakhstan to allocate 1.7 bn tenge for creation of Khalyk Kenesi

According to Beissenbekuly, Kazakhstan has earmarked a total of 4.9 trillion tenge for security, public administration, and government reserves in 2027.

Of this amount, 3.3 trillion tenge will go to the security and law enforcement sector, while 787 billion tenge has been allocated for public administration.

The Government reserve is set at 370 billion tenge, with another 470 billion tenge reserved for presidential initiatives.

Additional funding includes 95 billion tenge for housing allowances for law enforcement and security personnel, 2.3 billion tenge to increase staffing at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and 1.7 billion tenge for the creation of Khalyk Kenesi.

Overall, additional spending in this area is expected to total around 89 billion tenge.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan had raised its oil-price assumption for the draft republican budget for 2027-2029 to $70 per barrel from $60 per barrel in the current budget.