Oil price assumption revised in Kazakhstan’s draft 2027-2029 budget

The figure was announced by First Deputy Minister of National Economy Azamat Amrin during a presentation of the draft law “On the Republican Budget for 2027-2029.”

According to Amrin, international organizations and global investment banks have lowered their forecasts for oil prices in 2027.

The consensus forecast has been lowered to $70.3 per barrel. Taking this into account, the baseline scenario assumes an oil price of $70 per barrel, he said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported oil prices had moved lower in early trading Thursday, following losses recorded in the previous session amid ongoing pressure on crude markets.