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    Oil price assumption revised in Kazakhstan’s draft 2027-2029 budget

    11:09, 17 September 2026

    Kazakhstan has raised its oil-price assumption for the draft republican budget for 2027-2029 to $70 per barrel from $60 per barrel in the current budget, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Oil price assumption revised in Kazakhstan’s draft 2027-2029 budget
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    The figure was announced by First Deputy Minister of National Economy Azamat Amrin during a presentation of the draft law “On the Republican Budget for 2027-2029.”

    According to Amrin, international organizations and global investment banks have lowered their forecasts for oil prices in 2027.

    The consensus forecast has been lowered to $70.3 per barrel. Taking this into account, the baseline scenario assumes an oil price of $70 per barrel, he said.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported oil prices had moved lower in early trading Thursday, following losses recorded in the previous session amid ongoing pressure on crude markets. 

    Finance and Budget Economy Draft laws Oil and Gas
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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