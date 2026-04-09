Kazakhstan to allocate 10 bln tenge for Alakol development in 2026

The PM got acquainted with the Semey administrative business center development projects and Alakol Lake’s shoreline master plan. The presented initiatives are being developed as part of the Abaiga Kurmet (Respect for Abai) nationwide campaign initiated by the Head of State and dated to the 180th anniversary of Abai.

The comprehensive Alakol Lake’s shoreline development plan aims at creating a modern tourism and recreation zone.

According to governor of Abai region Berik Uali, it is planned to fulfil 49 projects as part of the tourism development program until 2029. Last year, 1 billion tenge was allocated for shoreline reinforcement, street improvements, and landscaping. This year, funding will rise to 10 billion tenge to modernize engineering and transport infrastructure, introduce digital solutions, including surveillance systems and stable mobile internet coverage.

As stated there, the general plan is being revised to expand the tourist zone from 300 to 3,000 hectares and increase the number of visitors per day to 75,000. It is planned to complete its revision by September this year.

Besides, new power lines, water supply and sewage systems, and transport and utility infrastructure will be built.

Last year, four tourism projects worth 8.9 billion tenge were completed in Abai region.

The Prime Minister emphasized the comprehensive development of the region, including the modernization of its social infrastructure, the development of tourism and raising its investment attractiveness.

To note, tourism infrastructure is expanding countrywide, thanks to the measures taken. The number of domestic tourists rose from 9.1 to 10.1 million, while foreign arrivals increased from 1.3 to 1.4 million.

Accommodation revenues reached 350.6 billion tenge, and investments grew by 32.6%, totaling 1.26 trillion tenge.

As written before, Abai region is set to construct six new reservoirs as part of the Comprehensive Water Sector Development Plan for 2024-2028.