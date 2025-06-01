Kazakhstan to air cartoons on financial safety

On Children's Day today, the first episode of the popular cartoon "Qoshkar men Teke" (Aries and Goat), which tackles the topic of financial pyramids, will be released. The characters will guide viewers on how to identify such schemes and protect themselves and their loved ones from financial fraud.

The series is designed for a young audience and aims to foster financial literacy and legal awareness among the next generation.

Future episodes will address important issues like gambling addiction, the use of money mules, online fraud, the activities of illegal microfinance organizations, and more.

The premiere of the first episode will air on major TV channels and the Agency’s official social media platforms on June 1.

As reported earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to children on the International Children's Day.