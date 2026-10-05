Kazakhstan to adopt reading culture concept this year

"The AI & Digital Bridge 2026 Forum and a meeting of the AI Development Council took place with the participation of well-known specialists and experts. At that venue, it was noted that Kazakhstan has achieved impressive results in this exceptionally important field. However, this is no reason to rest on our laurels, especially given the unprecedented pace of development in artificial intelligence and new technologies. This is the call of the times.

In addition, for the first time, the capital hosted the Astana AI Film Festival — an event that can be called truly cutting-edge and innovative. This landmark event was the first in the world to showcase the potential of artificial intelligence in cinema. In other words, this festival demonstrated that the era of traditional filmmaking is gradually fading into the past. Filmmakers can now create full-fledged films without seeking support from officials, producers, or sponsors. That is precisely why the film festival in Astana has gone truly global and drawn the attention of the entire world community," the Head of State highlighted.