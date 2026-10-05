Kazakhstan to adopt reading culture concept this year
At a Teachers' Day ceremony at the Akorda Presidential Palace, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the national reading culture concept will be adopted by the end of 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the large-scale AI events held in Astana last week.
"The AI & Digital Bridge 2026 Forum and a meeting of the AI Development Council took place with the participation of well-known specialists and experts. At that venue, it was noted that Kazakhstan has achieved impressive results in this exceptionally important field. However, this is no reason to rest on our laurels, especially given the unprecedented pace of development in artificial intelligence and new technologies. This is the call of the times.
In addition, for the first time, the capital hosted the Astana AI Film Festival — an event that can be called truly cutting-edge and innovative. This landmark event was the first in the world to showcase the potential of artificial intelligence in cinema. In other words, this festival demonstrated that the era of traditional filmmaking is gradually fading into the past. Filmmakers can now create full-fledged films without seeking support from officials, producers, or sponsors. That is precisely why the film festival in Astana has gone truly global and drawn the attention of the entire world community," the Head of State highlighted.
At the same time, the President said, in the era of advanced technology, we can never afford to forget the importance of books. He called it a shared goal to explain the values of a reading culture to the younger generation.
"There is a wonderful saying by Abish Kekilbayev, an outstanding son of the Kazakh people: 'Adamdı adam etken — kitap, adamzat etken — kitaphana' ('What makes a person human is a book; what makes humanity is a library.'). A book awakens in each of us a thirst for knowledge, moral values, wisdom, and diligence.
Reading is a kind of spiritual shield that protects citizens, above all, young people, from superficial judgments and the endless flow of information. In this regard, in May this year, I signed a decree 'On measures for developing a reading culture and shaping a reading nation.' To implement it, the Government will adopt the respective concept by the end of this year," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced.
Earlier at the event today, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the rise in young teachers joining schoolsю