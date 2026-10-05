Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hails rise in young teachers joining schools

"Stipends for students who have chosen the teaching profession have increased 2.5-fold. Ahead of the new academic year, regions hired more than 15,000 teachers. Half of them are young specialists. This means a new generation of educated, dynamic, and progressive teachers is arriving in schools.

Experienced educators must provide comprehensive support to young colleagues as they take their first steps. This will help cultivate true masters of their craft and establish traditions of professional continuity. We must continue strengthening the human resource potential in the education sector.

It is no exaggeration to say that qualified teachers are the foundation of a strong state. And higher education institutions play a particularly important role in shaping them. After all, universities are where future specialists build their professional knowledge and skills. It is also important to intensify international cooperation in the scientific and educational sphere. During my foreign visits, I consistently pay special attention to strengthening partnerships with leading global educational institutions," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.