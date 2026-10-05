Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hails rise in young teachers joining schools
More than 12,000 graduates, including over 2,000 holders of the Altyn Belgi badge, received state grants for teaching specialties this year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, congratulating participants of a ceremony at the Akorda residence on Teachers' Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
"Stipends for students who have chosen the teaching profession have increased 2.5-fold. Ahead of the new academic year, regions hired more than 15,000 teachers. Half of them are young specialists. This means a new generation of educated, dynamic, and progressive teachers is arriving in schools.
Experienced educators must provide comprehensive support to young colleagues as they take their first steps. This will help cultivate true masters of their craft and establish traditions of professional continuity. We must continue strengthening the human resource potential in the education sector.
It is no exaggeration to say that qualified teachers are the foundation of a strong state. And higher education institutions play a particularly important role in shaping them. After all, universities are where future specialists build their professional knowledge and skills. It is also important to intensify international cooperation in the scientific and educational sphere. During my foreign visits, I consistently pay special attention to strengthening partnerships with leading global educational institutions," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
As the Head of State emphasized, Kazakhstan faces a monumental undertaking – to nurture a generation of citizens who will live and build in the era of global digital civilization and the knowledge economy.
"That is why, at my direction, the systematic rollout of artificial intelligence into the system of secondary education has begun. New technologies, when used properly, will significantly ease teaching work and become a reliable tool that frees teachers from routine. Teachers should have more time for mentoring and face-to-face work with students.
An essential step has already been taken along this avenue. In September this year, the Ministry of Enlightenment approved the Standard for the Use of AI in Education. All schools nationwide, whether in a metropolis or a remote village, will have access to advanced methods and digital platforms.
We have a good foundation. We have begun the work in the right direction. The PISA 2025 international study shows that our schools are already above the OECD average in digital readiness. Students' cognitive adaptability index is also above average. But this is only a starting point, not a reason for complacency. We still have a mountain of work ahead. So we should certainly not rest on our laurels," the President pointed out.
October 5 is officially observed as Teacher’s Day in Kazakhstan. According to the President, the tradition of honoring educators at the national level would continue, calling it a matter of exceptional importance for the state.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised teachers' role in developing the country's human capital and said the government should pay special attention to introducing AI-based lessons in secondary schools.