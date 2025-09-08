Kazakhstan to adopt new banking law by year-end

The President emphasised that the new law must take into account technological changes and the needs of the country's economy.

"It is necessary that the law includes ways to increase competition and attract new participants to the market, as well as matters of promoting fintech and liberalizing the circulation of digital assets. The Government, jointly with the Financial Market Regulation Agency, should comprehensively elaborate on this bill," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated in his State-of-the-Nation Address.

The President urged members of the Parliament to adopt the bill before the end of the year.

Kazinform reported that President Tokayev to deliver annual state of the nation address today.