Kazakhstan to adopt law on Alatau city status by June

“Active efforts are underway at the working group level. Kanat Aldabergenovich [Kanat Bozumbayev, Deputy Prime Minister - edit] is directly engaged in this work, and we are also coordinating the issue with the Majilis and the Senate. We plan to adopt it by the end of spring,” said Bektenov.

In September 2025, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree under which the city of Alatau is granted a special status of a city of advanced development.