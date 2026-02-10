EN
    Kazakhstan to adopt law on Alatau city status by June

    11:45, 10 February 2026

    At today’s extended meeting of the Government, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov revealed when the law on the status of Alatau city will be adopted, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Alatau city Mayor's Office

    “Active efforts are underway at the working group level. Kanat Aldabergenovich [Kanat Bozumbayev, Deputy Prime Minister - edit] is directly engaged in this work, and we are also coordinating the issue with the Majilis and the Senate. We plan to adopt it by the end of spring,” said Bektenov.

    In September 2025, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree under which the city of Alatau is granted a special status of a city of advanced development. 

     

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
