Alatau granted special status of a city of advanced development
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree under which the city of Alatau is granted a special status of a city of advanced development, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The document was signed to boost sustainable growth of innovation-oriented economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, attraction of investment in high-technological sectors and forming a regional center for business and innovation activity based on the accumulated potential of Almaty agglomeration, according to the press release.
In his latest Address to the Nation, the Kazakh President announced that Alatau City will be granted a special status in his Address to the Nation on Monday.
In many rapidly developing countries, so-called advanced development cities have become poles of attraction for investment and technology. Our new hub of business activity and innovation is set to be the city of Alatau. For the implementation of this nationwide project, land has been allocated, initial planning completed, and key infrastructure networks connected,” he said.