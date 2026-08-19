Kazakhstan to accelerate modernization of road checkpoints

The meeting brought together representatives of the ministries of transport, finance, national economy, justice, the Border Service of the National Security Committee, KazAvtoZhol JSC, and contracting organizations.

Discussions focused on the implementation of the Center-West project, modernization of road checkpoints, and readiness of national highways for autumn‑winter maintenance.

Participants reviewed progress on design and construction works for the Center-West project, including issues of financing and timely allocation of land plots.

Special attention was given to upgrading road checkpoints, with emphasis on work quality, adherence to deadlines, and the need for interagency solutions.

Preparations for the winter season were also addressed, covering the readiness of road maintenance organizations, provision of equipment, anti‑icing materials, and measures to ensure safe and uninterrupted traffic in winter.

Following the meeting, state bodies and organizations were instructed to promptly resolve problematic issues, ensure high‑quality construction work, strengthen interagency coordination, and adhere to established deadlines.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan is set to introduce its first mandatory environmental standards for the country's road sector from January 1, 2027.