Kazakhstan set to accelerate expansion of its energy capacities

He noted that the country currently generates 123 billion kWh of electricity that is insufficient to meet strategic development plans. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that data centers consume as much energy as metallurgical plants, making energy self‑sufficiency a critical element of state policy.

The President highlighted Kazakhstan’s significant coal reserves, nearly 33 billion tons, enough to last roughly 300 years at current consumption levels.

He said coal is a strategic asset that should be fully utilized with modern technologies to minimize environmental damage. He stressed Kazakhstan needs to commission new energy capacities without waiting for the completion of the construction of nuclear power plants.

The Head of State instructed the Government to grant coal‑based generation the status of a national project and resolve the issue by March 20.

Among the priority projects are the construction of new thermal power plants (TPPs) in the cities of Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust‑Kamenogorsk, the launch of a power plant in Kurchatov, the commissioning of additional units at GRES‑2 and the start of construction of GRES‑3 in Ekibastuz.

As written before, the Head of State said saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity.