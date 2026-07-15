Kazakhstan, Thailand explore transport and logistics ties in Bangkok

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakhstan–Thailand cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, as well as ways to expand collaboration in the development of international transport corridors, transit transportation, and logistics infrastructure.

Ambassador Baimukhan noted the steady progress in bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Thailand, emphasizing the importance of further strengthening cooperation in transport and logistics as one of the key drivers for increasing bilateral trade, promoting investment cooperation, and expanding business ties between the two countries.

The Kazakh diplomat briefed his counterpart on Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts to modernize its transport infrastructure, develop international transport routes, and implement large-scale projects to strengthen the country’s transit potential. Particular attention was paid to the opportunities offered by the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) to enhance transport connectivity between Central and Southeast Asia.

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn expressed Thailand’s interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan in the transport sector and underscored the importance of intensifying contacts between the two countries' relevant authorities to implement joint initiatives of mutual interest.

Concluding the meeting, Ambassador Baimukhan invited the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport of Thailand to participate in the 29th Kazakhstan International Transport and Logistics Exhibition, which is set to take place in Astana on October 14–16, 2026. The Ambassador noted that Thailand’s participation in the event would contribute to strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation, fostering business-to-business contacts, and expanding collaboration in the transport and logistics sector.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan and Thailand pledged stronger investment and financial ties.