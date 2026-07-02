Kazakhstan and Thailand pledge stronger investment, financial ties

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-Thailand trade, economic, investment and financial cooperation, as well as ways to further improve the bilateral legal framework aimed at creating favorable conditions for expanding trade and investment. The Ambassador also briefed his interlocutor on the constitutional reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan and the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Ambassador Baimukhan noted that the official visit to Kazakhstan by Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, held on 24-26 June 2026, gave new momentum to bilateral relations. During the visit, meetings were held with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev. The two foreign ministries signed an Action Plan, while the Kazakhstan–Thailand Business Forum further demonstrated the strong interest of the business communities of both countries in expanding cooperation.

Particular attention during the meeting with Vice Minister Dr. Santitarn Sathirathai was paid to advancing the Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Agreement on the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments, as well as enhancing cooperation with the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).

The interlocutors reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening bilateral economic, financial, and investment cooperation and expressed their readiness to continue close interaction in implementing the agreements reached during the recent official visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkeow to Kazakhstan.

Bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Thailand reached 255.1 million US dollars in 2025, representing a 7.8% increase compared to the previous year. Kazakhstan remains Thailand's largest trading partner in Central Asia. Considerable potential remains for expanding cooperation in investment, agribusiness, transport and logistics, the digital economy and tourism.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan and Thailand aim to expand tourism cooperation