Kazakhstan, Thailand discuss deepening cooperation during inaugural political consultations

The consultations focused on the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deepening political dialogue and further expanding the legal framework of cooperation.

The importance of stepping up exchanges at the high and highest levels, as well as advancing preparations for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation was stressed.

The talks centered on trade, economic and investment cooperation. Last year, the two countries trade goods worth 255 million US dollars, yet significant untapped potential in manufacturing, agriculture, science and culture, transport and logistics, digital development, and tourism was highlighted.

The interlocutors also discussed ways to enhance transport connectivity, expand air links, and ensure balanced growth in tourist flows, as well as exchanged views on key regional and global issues, including coordination within the United Nations, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, BRICS, as well as engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Following the consultations, both sides agreed to continue regular political dialogue.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan and Armenia move to expand humanitarian partnership.