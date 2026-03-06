Kazakhstan, Armenia move to expand humanitarian partnership

During the meeting in Yerevan on Thursday, the interlocutors confirmed the high level of interaction between Kazakhstan and Armenia in the educational, scientific, and cultural spheres. The importance of bilateral documents signed in 2025 between the relevant departments, as well as leading museums, libraries, and film industry organizations of the two countries, was especially noted.

In this context, the importance of the visit of the delegation of the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts "Matenadaran" to Kazakhstan in February this year was emphasized, within the framework of which negotiations were held with the leadership of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University on the exchange of experience and the implementation of joint research projects.

During the meeting, the parties discussed priority areas of cooperation and agreed on a schedule of upcoming bilateral events for the current year.

