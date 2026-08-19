Kazakhstan, Thailand deepen dialogue on electoral and democratic institutions

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Thailand Margulan Baimukhan met with Sittichote Intaravises, a member of Thailand’s Election Commission, to discuss the two countries’ political and electoral systems.

Baimukhan outlined Kazakhstan’s constitutional and political modernization, including the planned transition from a bicameral Parliament to a unicameral Qurultay, aimed at streamlining the legislative process and improving the efficiency of public administration.

He also presented Kazakhstan’s electoral system, including the Sailau information system, which helps update voter lists and allows citizens to verify their personal data.

The ambassador also highlighted Kazakhstan’s economic performance. Since independence, the country has attracted about $470 billion in foreign direct investment. In 2025, the economy grew by 6.5%, with GDP reaching $305 billion. GDP per capita exceeded $15,000, while the unemployment rate stood at 4.6%.

Kazakhstan-Thailand ties were also discussed. Bilateral trade reached $255.1 million in 2025, an increase of about 8%. Around 200,000 Kazakh citizens visited Thailand that year. Air connectivity includes 23 scheduled direct flights per week, increasing to 35 when charter flights are included.

In turn, Intaravises briefed the Kazakh side on Thailand’s electoral system and shared his views on prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation and experience-sharing between the two countries’ election commissions.

The sides expressed interest in continuing professional dialogue and exchanging practical experience in the electoral process, political modernization and public administration.

Photo source: gov.kz

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that foreign observers from 42 countries and 13 international organizations would monitor Kazakhstan’s Qurultay elections, with a total of 777 foreign observers registered.