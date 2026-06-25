Kazakhstan, Thailand pledge to further strengthen bilateral ties

Speaking at a briefing after the meeting at the Independence Palace, Kosherbayev noted that the two countries will mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

"Thailand is a close and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in the region. Over the past three decades, our countries have built dynamic and comprehensive cooperation," he said.

Kosherbayev said bilateral trade turnover continued to grow steadily, totaling US$255 million last year.

"More than 55 companies with Thai capital are currently operating in Kazakhstan. The growing number of direct flights between our two countries has further strengthened ties between our people and business communities," Yermek Kosherbayev said.

Minister Kosherbayev expressed confidence that these developments would provide fresh momentum for long-term cooperation between Kazakhstan and Thailand.

He also emphasized that the two countries share a strong commitment to the UN Charter and the principles of international law, while holding similar positions on many regional and global issues.

"We continue to work closely together within multilateral platforms such as the United Nations and its specialized agencies, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and the Asian Cooperation Dialogue," the minister said.

Kosherbayev also praised Thailand’s contribution to promoting sustainable innovation and economic development in the Asia-Pacific region, including through the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

For his part, Phuangketkeow said Thailand sees broad opportunities to deepen cooperation with Kazakhstan in areas such as economic development and engagement with Central Asia.

“We are committed to expanding our partnership through multilateral cooperation. We have a number of international initiatives and a shared vision for deepening our cooperation,” Thailand’s foreign minister said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported on a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand Piyapin Niyomrerks.