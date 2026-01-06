Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services

The Minister explained that artificial intelligence will significantly simplify the way government services are delivered.

He revealed the Artificial Intelligence Ministry has developed and is already testing the AlemGPT platform, which will allow users to access complete public services from start to finish in one place. This is a fundamentally new approach, where citizens and businesses no longer need to switch between different services. AlemGPT is planned to evolve into a full‑fledged AI assistant.

The ministry is preparing to move away from traditional navigation on the eGov portal toward a dialogue‑based format. Users will interact with government services through AlemGPT in a chat interface similar to ChatGPT. By describing their situation in text, the system will automatically suggest relevant services and help complete them online.

In addition, it was announced that Kazakhstan will begin exporting satellites abroad worth 75 million US dollars, marking another step in the country’s expanding technology sector.