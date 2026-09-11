Kazakhstan Team opens Asian Games 2026 campaign

The basketball team was the first Kazakh team to compete.

In their opening Group C match, Kazakhstan faced China, with the game ending 99–61 in favor of China.

On September 12, Kazakhstan will play against the Philippines, and on September 14, against Bahrain.

The team consists of Marat Abat, Shaim Kuanov, Nikita Fedchenko, Vladimir Ivanov, Rustan Myrzagaliyev, Anton Bykov, Konstantin Neff, Roman Marchuk, Daniil Severgin, Bogdan Rabchenyuk, Stanislav Sakhipov and Askar Maidekin.

Basketball events began ahead of the official opening ceremony of the Asian Games on September 19 in Nagoya.

Kazakhstan will also compete in new disciplines such as padel, alongside established sports like weightlifting and boxing.