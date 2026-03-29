Kazakhstan team grabs silver at World Airsoft Games in Abu Dhabi

The Kazakhstan airsoft team won silver at the first World Airsoft Games, which concluded on March 28, 2026, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

A total of 18 countries competed for the title. In the final, the team from Kazakhstan lost to the airsoft players from the United Kingdom. The judges noted the high level of skill of the Kazakhstani athletes and their strong team spirit, which secured them second place on the podium.

Airsoft is a team sport that uses simulated combat scenarios to develop discipline, team spirit, and military-patriotic skills. Safety and respect for opponents are the main rules of the game. Players use airsoft guns that fire 6-millimeter plastic pellets.

Earlier, a Kazakh fencer clinched silver at Épée World Cup stage.