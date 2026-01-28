Kazakhstan targets to triple volume of investments

Kazakh Prosecutor General Berik Assylov, ministers and governors of regions, executives from Samruk‑Kazyna, Baiterek, Kazakh Invest, and the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs attended the meeting.

Those gathered debated the work of the Government, General Prosecutor’s Office, national companies and other organizations to build a new integrated ecosystem for investment support.

The Prime Minister noted, the 2030 investment policy concept has been updated, setting the goal of tripling investment volumes. He said it is essential to create a favorable investment climate, contribute to productive work and protect the rights of investors.

According to Deputy Prime Minister – National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin fixed capital investments in 2025 reached 22.7 trillion tenge. It is planned to attract 25.2 billion US dollars in foreign direct investments in 2026, to develop 475 investment projects worth 16 trillion US dollars and create over 1,100 permanent jobs.

As of today, the national digital investment platform lists 1,047 projects of the nationwide pool up to 74.5 trillion tenge. 273 projects worth 2.49 trillion tenge were launched last year.

As stated there, it is crucial to triple the volume of investments under the investment policy concept.

Deputy Foreign Minister Aliibek Kuantyrov briefed on strengthening external investor engagement, citing major projects, including a coal‑chemical complex in Karaganda complex worth 4 billion US dollars, a sanitary ware and bathroom furniture plant in Kyzylorda region worth 70 billion US dollars, a deep corn processing plant in Zhambyl plant 800 million US dollars, feed plants in Kostanay and Almaty regions worth 58 million US dollars, and a soybean deep processing deep processing project worth 250 million US dollars.

