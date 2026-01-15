Almaty region attracts 1.3tn tenge in investments

Akim (governor) of Almaty region Marat Sultagaziyev said that the region had attracted 1.3 trillion tenge in investments by the end of 2025, representing year-on-year growth of 29.4%. A total of 72,541 jobs were created across all sectors of the economy, including 58,528 permanent positions.

The Almaty region continues to strengthen its position as one of the country’s key industrial and logistics hubs, with the development of transport and logistics infrastructure playing a crucial role in driving growth in the manufacturing sector.

As part of the visit, the Prime Minister toured the logistics center of Imagine Apple Logistics in the village of Kokozek, Karasay district, which focuses on developing the non-resource sector. The project is designed to integrate warehousing and transport operations, streamline distribution flows, and build sustainable supply chains for domestic and interregional markets. It is expected to attract more than 50 billion tenge in investments and create over 1,000 permanent jobs.

Following the presentation, Bektenov instructed relevant authorities to support the expansion and further development of the logistics center. As a result of logistics projects implemented in the region over the past three years, total warehouse space has increased 17.5-fold, from 8,800 to 153,900 square meters.

The Prime Minister also visited a modern manufacturing plant operated by KT&G in the Almaty region, built with investments totaling 74 billion tenge. Particular attention was paid to the plant’s export-oriented production and plans to enter European and CIS markets. By the end of 2025, the enterprise accounted for about 4% of local budget tax revenues, highlighting its significant contribution to the region’s fiscal base.

Among the region’s key enterprises is Mareven Food Tien Shan, a systemically important food producer. The company currently has an annual production capacity of 160,000 tonnes, with exports exceeding 20,000 tonnes. In 2025, 35 billion tenge was invested in modernizing production, creating around 700 jobs, most of them filled by local residents. Further investments are planned, including 4.5 billion tenge in 2026 to expand capacity to 170,000 tonnes, with additional expansion projects expected by 2030 to support job creation and strengthen regional food security.

Olzhas Bektenov reviewed the operations of an agro-industrial cluster at the Kapshagay Biday Onimderi plant, where modernization has created production capacity exceeding 1 million tonnes of flour, vegetable oil, and animal feed. The project, with investments totaling 12 billion tenge, relies exclusively on locally sourced raw materials and is export-oriented: around 110,000 tonnes of products were produced in just one and a half months. About 98% of output is exported to China and Southeast Asian markets, and last year Kazakhstan supplied grain to Vietnam for the first time. Plans include doubling production capacity. The project has made a significant contribution to the development of the Almaty region’s export potential and has helped increase grain exports by more than 10%.

Summing up the visit, the Prime Minister stressed the priority of developing processing industries, logistics, and exports of high value-added products, and instructed relevant state bodies and the regional akimat to ensure favorable conditions for the stable operation and further expansion of enterprises. Overall, the expansion of export-oriented manufacturing capacity has driven growth in processed goods exports: in the first eight months of 2025 alone, exports reached $618.5 million, up 28.5% year on year, with processed goods accounting for around 90% of total exports.

“Our goal is to produce high value-added products. That is why it is important to consistently develop processing, logistics, and exports, while providing businesses with stable and predictable conditions for growth,” Olzhas Bektenov said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a new investment attraction mechanism Availability Payment was introduced in Kazakhstan, aimed at accelerating the development of industrial zones and create sustainable conditions for the long-term presence of investors.