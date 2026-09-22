Kazakhstan develops plan to prepare for next year’s growing season

Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov chaired a staff meeting where officials reviewed the results of the current growing season and discussed preparations for 2027.

According to the ministry, the 2026 growing season proceeded normally. Operational data show that 11.1 billion cubic meters of water were withdrawn for irrigation needs across Kazakhstan, while approximately 1.1 million hectares of cropland were irrigated.

To prepare for the next growing season, the ministry’s committee for regulation, protection and use of water resources has developed a draft action plan.

The plan includes the preparation of irrigation and collector-drainage networks, including cleaning and repair work. It also provides for the placement and coordination of crops while ensuring crop rotation, as well as the development of a scientifically based plan for crop placement in the Kyzylkum irrigation area.

The document also calls for establishing water-use regimes based on the actual capacity of available water sources.

Among the proposed measures is the provision of water to elevated areas using pumping stations. The plan also envisages establishing permanent mobile working groups to address water distribution issues and respond promptly to emergencies.

In addition, authorities intend to continue outreach among the public on the benefits of switching to water-saving technologies, the procedure for concluding water-use agreements, the installation of water meters and liability for illegal water withdrawals.

Following the meeting, Nurzhigitov instructed the committee for regulation, protection and use of water resources, the Kazvodkhoz state enterprise and the relevant departments to begin preparations for the next growing season.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan harvested over 16 mln tons of grain.