Kazakhstan targets 70% market modernization by 2029

Since early this year, 418 projects worth 57.5 billion tenge in loans have been signed under the subsidy program, with 2.8 billion tenge already disbursed. Under the guarantee program, 103 guarantees were issued for loans totaling 8 billion tenge, backed by 3.6 billion tenge in state guarantees.

Special focus is being placed on developing trade infrastructure in the regions. In East Kazakhstan, 21 projects worth around 7 billion tenge in the domestic trade sector are currently underway with state support.

As part of the Roadmap for market modernization, the renovation of three trading markets — Zarya, Zarechny, and Central in Oskemen — is scheduled for completion in 2025. Zarya and Zarechny markets have received state support from the Ministry of Trade and Integration.

During his working visit to the region, Deputy Chairman of the Trade Committee Yernur Zhautikbayev reviewed project progress and inspected several trading facilities, highlighting the positive pace of modernization.

The Zarya market, which opened in 2002, is a multipurpose retail market primarily offering food products. In 2024, two new single-story pavilions with central utilities were built. With continued state support, the market is further expanding: in 2025, a parking area was added, and two more pavilions are under construction. Full modernization is planned by the end of the year.

The Zarechny market, operating since 1999, is also undergoing large-scale renovation. It features five covered buildings and several trading rows. Since last year, a permanent retail facility has been under construction, scheduled for completion in September 2025. Work on utility networks and interior finishing is actively progressing, and the site already includes a dedicated parking area.

The Central market, opened in 2000, consists of two main permanent buildings where both food and non-food products are sold, along with pavilions and trading rows. Modernization work is ongoing there as part of the Roadmap.

“Completing the full modernization of trading markets by the end of this year is one of the Government’s top priorities. This is a matter of law and order. The Ministry of Trade has developed the necessary regulatory framework, and now trading facilities must align their operations with legal requirements. Above all, this is about the social responsibility of businesses. Starting next year, markets that fail to modernize will no longer be allowed to operate,” said Yernur Zhautikbayev, Deputy Chairman of the Trade Committee at the Ministry of Trade and Integration.

The Ministry of Trade aims to raise the share of modern trade formats to 70% by 2029, compared to 41% today. Markets will also be required to comply with modern standards, including fire safety, sanitary and epidemiological regulations, transparent tax collection through card payments, and the provision of convenient parking for consumers.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s GDP has grown by 6.5% in the first eight months of 2025.