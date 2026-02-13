Kazakhstan targets 660 MW expansion of hydropower capacity by 2030

In 2025, the list of completed projects grew with the commissioning of the 26 MW Korinskaya HPP-2 in the Zhetysu region.

Renewable energy facilities had generated a total of 8.621 billion kWh of electricity by the end of 2025, including 1.196 billion kWh produced by operating small and medium-sized hydropower plants.

Under existing agreements, hydropower plants with a total capacity of around 660 MW are set to be commissioned by the end of 2030.

The Ministry of Energy promotes transparency and investor interest through competitive auctions. In 2025, 500 MW of capacity were allocated for hydropower projects via this mechanism.

The southern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan host the largest number of operating renewable energy facilities, including hydropower plants, with the Zhambyl and Almaty regions and Zhetysu at the forefront.

According to the ministry, the implementation of the planned hydropower projects will not only help diversify Kazakhstan’s energy mix but also provide stable “green” energy to remote regions by harnessing the natural water potential of its rivers.

