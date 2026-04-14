Kazakhstan targets 55 mln tons in transit volumes

Sauranbayev convened a meeting with senior ministry officials to assess the implementation of directives issued by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov at an April 13, 2026 meeting on the development of Kazakhstan’s transit and transport capacity.

The meeting addressed key priorities, including improving transport sector efficiency, accelerating infrastructure development, advancing digitalization, and ensuring full compliance with presidential and government directives, with particular emphasis on deadlines, quality standards, and accountability.

The minister emphasized the need for prompt and coordinated measures to achieve the target of increasing transit volumes to 55 million tons, instructing officials to intensify efforts to develop key transit corridors, modernize infrastructure, and advance strategically important projects to reinforce Kazakhstan’s position as a major Eurasian transit hub.

Special emphasis was placed on railway projects, accelerating the modernization of road border checkpoints, developing maritime infrastructure, and promoting digital solutions in international transport.

Following the meeting, the minister instructed officials to ensure strict implementation of the approved action plan, introduce daily monitoring of key areas, and take additional measures to prevent delays.

“The level of responsibility before the Head of State and the Government is exceptionally high. The key task is to ensure the high-quality, timely, and effective implementation of every project. Maximum mobilization of resources and strict discipline are required across all areas,” the minister said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that more than 1,000 km of roads are set to be built and repaired in Turkistan region in 2026.