Kazakhstan takes silver at WTT Feeder tournament in Uzbekistan

The Kazakh duo advanced to the final with wins over Esteban Dorr and Florian Bourrassaud of France (3-2), Uzbekistan's Shokhrukh Iskandarov and Qutbiddillo Teshaboev (3-0), and Russia's Denis Ivonin and Nikita Artemenko (3-1).

In the decisive match, Gerassimenko and Kharki lost to Maksim Grebnev and Lev Katsman of Russia (0-3), finishing the tournament with silver medals.

Earlier, Kazakhstan claimed two medals at the U17 Greco-Roman Wrestling World Championships.