Kazakhstan takes silver at WTT Feeder tournament in Uzbekistan
17:49, 29 July 2026
Kazakhstani table tennis players Kirill Gerassimenko and Iskender Kharki claimed silver in men's doubles at the WTT Feeder Tashkent 2026 (Uzbekistan) tournament, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakh duo advanced to the final with wins over Esteban Dorr and Florian Bourrassaud of France (3-2), Uzbekistan's Shokhrukh Iskandarov and Qutbiddillo Teshaboev (3-0), and Russia's Denis Ivonin and Nikita Artemenko (3-1).
In the decisive match, Gerassimenko and Kharki lost to Maksim Grebnev and Lev Katsman of Russia (0-3), finishing the tournament with silver medals.
Earlier, Kazakhstan claimed two medals at the U17 Greco-Roman Wrestling World Championships.