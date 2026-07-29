Kazakhstan claims two medals at U17 World Championships

Diyar Amanali won the gold medal in the men’s 55 kg weight category. In the final, he defeated Hungary’s Keve Kovacs to claim the world title.

On his way to the tournament final, Diyar Amanali defeated Nikolaos Zinisa of Greece, Edem Paiziev of Russia, Giorgi Kedelidze of Georgia, and Danimir Yordanov of Bulgaria.

Photo credit: UWW

Ali Almas earned the silver medal in the 48 kg category. In the gold-medal bout, he faced Russia’s Soltan Iusupov, who won 8-3.

Kazakhstan’s team has now won two medals at the U17 World Championships.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s two Greco-Roman wrestlers had reached the finals of the U17 World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.