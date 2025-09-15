Kazakhstan takes part in IBI 9.9 Global Business Linkage Festival

Photo credit: the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The forum, which focuses on key trends, innovations, and digitalization in agriculture, annually brings together representatives from dozens of countries.

Photo credit: the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Saken Kanybekov, Chairman of the Committee of State Inspection in the Agro-Industrial Complex of the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, presented the country’s achievements in the sector. Notably, in 2024 Kazakhstan harvested a record grain crop, with exports exceeding 13.4 million tonnes—30% more than the previous year.

He placed particular emphasis on the use of agricultural drones, which are emerging as a key tool in modernizing the industry.

Photo credit: the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In 2025, the Ministry purchased 53 drones from China to be used both for crop treatment and combating locust invasions. The use of unmanned technologies has helped reduce costs, boost productivity, and ensure targeted application of plant protection products.

Kazakhstan also plans to purchase an additional 50 drones for monitoring crops and soil, as well as to establish a dedicated service infrastructure to support their use.

Kazakhstan’s participation in the IBI 9.9 Global Business Linkage Festival provided an important opportunity to adopt best practices in digitalization and agricultural technology.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan is set to introduce temporary beef export quotas to stabilize its domestic market.