Kazakhstan imposes export quotas to curb rising beef prices

The temporary quantitative restrictions are aimed at curbing price hikes and ensuring a sufficient supply of beef for the domestic market. The quotas will allow major reputable producers to maintain their existing contracts and secure foreign sales markets. The Ministry of Agriculture will issue a respective order to implement the quotas.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Ministry of Agriculture

Besides, the Commission decided to extend the ban on exporting gasoline, diesel, and certain petroleum products from Kazakhstan by road and rail. This measure is intended to ensure an uninterrupted domestic supply.

Starting January 2026, the hault on exports of light distillates, jet fuel, diesel fuel, gas oils, toluene, xylene, and petroleum bitumen outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) customs territory will also be extended for six months.

