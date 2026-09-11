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    Kazakhstan, Tajikistan set to deepen economic cooperation

    07:45, 11 September 2026

    Chairman of Tajikistan’s State Committee on Investments and State Property Management Sulton Rahimzoda met with Kazakh Ambassador to Tajikistan Valikhan Turekhanov to discuss preparations for the upcoming session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Qazinform News Agency cites Khovar.

    Kazakhstan, Tajikistan set to deepen economic cooperation
    Photo credit: Khovar

    The sides emphasized strengthening collaboration in investment projects.

    They also exchanged views on financing and implementing major initiatives in Tajikistan.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and the people of Tajikistan on the 35th anniversary of the country’s independence.

    Kazakhstan Tajikistan Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Central Asia Government Government of Kazakhstan Economy Investment projects Investments
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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