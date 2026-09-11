Kazakhstan, Tajikistan set to deepen economic cooperation
07:45, 11 September 2026
Chairman of Tajikistan’s State Committee on Investments and State Property Management Sulton Rahimzoda met with Kazakh Ambassador to Tajikistan Valikhan Turekhanov to discuss preparations for the upcoming session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Qazinform News Agency cites Khovar.
The sides emphasized strengthening collaboration in investment projects.
They also exchanged views on financing and implementing major initiatives in Tajikistan.
Earlier, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and the people of Tajikistan on the 35th anniversary of the country’s independence.