Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends greetings to Emomali Rahmon on Tajikistan’s 35th independence anniversary

In his congratulatory message, Tokayev highlighted Tajikistan’s achievements over the years of sovereignty, including progress in state-building, socio-economic development and the protection and promotion of the country’s national interests on the international stage.

The Kazakh president said Kazakhstan sincerely welcomes Tajikistan’s achievements and highly values the countries’ relations based on friendship and mutual support.

“In Kazakhstan, we sincerely welcome the successes of your country and highly value our relations of friendship and mutual support. I am confident that through joint efforts, the Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership and alliance will continue to strengthen for the benefit of our two brotherly countries and peoples,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev also wished Rahmon success in his state activities and extended his wishes of prosperity and well-being to the people of Tajikistan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his compatriots on the national holiday - Independence Day.