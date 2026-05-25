Japan and UNDP launch new initiative to support Caspian Sea

The initiative will be implemented jointly with Kazakhstan's Ministries of Ecology and Natural Resources and of Water Resources and Irrigation.

The project also aims to enhance environmental sustainability and supports the development of sustainable water resource management in a key transport and ecological corridor connecting Central Asia and the Caucasus. It aligns with the Japanese government's initiative to support the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, announced during the "Central Asia plus Japan" Dialogue and Summit in December 2025.

The Caspian Sea is one of Eurasia's most vital ecological zones and a habitat for over 400 endemic and migratory species. The sea is rapidly shallowing due to climate change, rising temperatures, increased evaporation, reduced river flow, and growing pressure on water resources.

"The issue of the Caspian Sea's changing water level is now one of the most pressing challenges for the entire Caspian region. The ongoing decline in sea level is having a multifaceted impact on the ecosystem, biodiversity, water resources, economic activity, and the well-being of populations in Caspian coastal areas," said Mansur Oshurbayev, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

The project will help strengthen cooperation among Caspian littoral states on water resource management and joint responses to reducing water levels. The focus is on sharing environmental data, coordinating actions, and developing monitoring, particularly in the most vulnerable northern part of the Caspian Sea and in river tributary areas.

"Today, we are witnessing serious challenges related to the decline of the Caspian Sea level, ecosystem degradation, and increasing pressure on water resources. These processes require timely and coordinated solutions. We are confident that the project will help strengthen monitoring and water resource management systems, as well as enhance interstate cooperation to preserve the Caspian Sea ecosystem," noted Aslan Abdraimov, Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan.

The Japanese government is one of UNDP's key partners in promoting sustainable development and supporting countries in empowering people to build a more just and sustainable future in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Currently, with the support of the Japanese government, UNDP in Kazakhstan is executing three projects to strengthen the safety of hydraulic structures, enhance urban resilience to disasters and climate change, and develop emergency preparedness in Central Asia.

The new project will become the fourth joint initiative under this partnership and will further strengthen cooperation on disaster risk reduction and climate resilience.

Yasumasa Iijima, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kazakhstan, said that Japan is proud to support Kazakhstan in addressing the decline of the Caspian Sea through regional cooperation, scientific monitoring, and international collaboration.

Special attention will be given to developing modern monitoring systems and research capacity in the Northern Caspian. The initiative also supports priorities outlined in Kazakhstan's updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), where water resource management is highlighted as a key area for climate change adaptation.

UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Katarzyna Wawiernia stated that the project, aligned with Kazakhstan's updated NDC and national adaptation priorities, will strengthen evidence-based decision-making and integrated water resource management for sustainable development.

The project will also contribute to the fulfillment of Kazakhstan's climate and environmental commitments, including its NDC, National Adaptation Plan, and National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, as well as support the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan cut water use by 874 mln m³ through new technologies.