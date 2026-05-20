Kazakhstan table tennis team secures five medals at WTT Youth Contender

The national team finished the tournament with one gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.

Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova claimed the title in the U13 category, while Nazerke Bolatbek secured silver in U11.

Mariya Lukyanova in U15, Adele Weber, and Dagir Daniyarov in U11 each secured bronze medals at the tournament.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani table tennis player Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova had claimed the gold medal at the prestigious WTT Youth Contender tournament in Tashkent.