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    Kazakhstan table tennis team secures five medals at WTT Youth Contender

    00:20, 20 May 2026

    Kazakhstan’s table tennis team won five medals at the WTT Youth Contender tournament in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan table tennis team secures five medals at WTT Youth Contender in Tashkent
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The national team finished the tournament with one gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.

    Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova claimed the title in the U13 category, while Nazerke Bolatbek secured silver in U11.

    Mariya Lukyanova in U15, Adele Weber, and Dagir Daniyarov in U11 each secured bronze medals at the tournament.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani table tennis player Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova had claimed the gold medal at the prestigious WTT Youth Contender tournament in Tashkent.

    Table Tennis Sport Kazakhstan Uzbekistan National Olympic Committee
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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