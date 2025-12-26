Kazakhstan reinforces protection of historical and cultural heritage
15:09, 26 December 2025
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the Law "On amendments to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of protecting historical and cultural heritage sites and providing educational and recreational services," Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The text of the Law will be published in the press.
