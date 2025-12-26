EN
    Kazakhstan reinforces protection of historical and cultural heritage

    15:09, 26 December 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the Law "On amendments to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of protecting historical and cultural heritage sites and providing educational and recreational services," Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The text of the Law will be published in the press.

    As previously reported, the Kazakh President signed the decree expanding the National Security Committee’s powers.

