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    Kazakhstan beats Turkmenistan in Junior Davis Cup opener

    07:08, 19 May 2026

    The Junior Davis Cup regional qualifying tournament for boys under 16 in the Asia/Oceania zone has begun in Shymkent, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan sweeps Turkmenistan in Junior Davis Cup opener
    Photo credit: The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    In their opening group-stage match, Kazakhstan’s junior team did not drop a single match against Turkmenistan, securing a dominant 3–0 victory.

    The tie began with Akhmadi Makhanov, who cruised past Suleyman Hudayberdyyev with a commanding 6:0, 6:0 win.

    Ansar Niyetkaliyev then delivered the second point for Kazakhstan by defeating Aly Geldyev 6:0, 7:5.

    The final point came from the doubles pairing of Akhmadi Makhanov and Rodion Traigel, who beat the Turkmen duo of Aly Geldyev and Kerimgeldi Guldurdyyev 6:1, 6:2.

    Kazakhstan, which entered the tournament as the fifth seed, is playing in Group D and will need a top-two finish to advance. The group also includes second-seeded South Korea and Pakistan.

    Kazakhstan will next face Pakistan on May 19 after the latter suffered a 3–0 defeat to one of the tournament favorites, South Korea, in Group D play.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan had made a strong start in the women's doubles at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France.

    Tennis Sport Kazakhstan Shymkent Youth of Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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