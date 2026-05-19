Kazakhstan beats Turkmenistan in Junior Davis Cup opener

In their opening group-stage match, Kazakhstan’s junior team did not drop a single match against Turkmenistan, securing a dominant 3–0 victory.

The tie began with Akhmadi Makhanov, who cruised past Suleyman Hudayberdyyev with a commanding 6:0, 6:0 win.

Ansar Niyetkaliyev then delivered the second point for Kazakhstan by defeating Aly Geldyev 6:0, 7:5.

The final point came from the doubles pairing of Akhmadi Makhanov and Rodion Traigel, who beat the Turkmen duo of Aly Geldyev and Kerimgeldi Guldurdyyev 6:1, 6:2.

Kazakhstan, which entered the tournament as the fifth seed, is playing in Group D and will need a top-two finish to advance. The group also includes second-seeded South Korea and Pakistan.

Kazakhstan will next face Pakistan on May 19 after the latter suffered a 3–0 defeat to one of the tournament favorites, South Korea, in Group D play.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan had made a strong start in the women's doubles at the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France.