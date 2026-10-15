Kazakhstan sweeps three medals at U23 World Wrestling Championships

Temirlan Turdakyn took home silver in the 87 kg final bout losing to Iran’s Yasin Ali Yazdi 0:4.

Arsen Zhuma and Dzhohar Uzarov bagged bronze medals in the 55 kg and 130 kg weight divisions correspondingly.

To note, Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers claimed two gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals in total to rank second in the overall standings at the 2026 U23 World Wrestling Championships.