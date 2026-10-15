Kazakhstan sweeps three medals at U23 World Wrestling Championships
10:08, 15 October 2026
The Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers won three more medals at the now-running 2026 U23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, the U.S., Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee’s press service.
Temirlan Turdakyn took home silver in the 87 kg final bout losing to Iran’s Yasin Ali Yazdi 0:4.
Arsen Zhuma and Dzhohar Uzarov bagged bronze medals in the 55 kg and 130 kg weight divisions correspondingly.
To note, Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers claimed two gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals in total to rank second in the overall standings at the 2026 U23 World Wrestling Championships.