Viktoriya Grafeyeva brings Kazakhstan first gold at Boxing World Cup in Brazil

Viktoriya Grafeyeva secured the gold medal in the women’s -60 kg category, topping the podium.

In the final, the Kazakhstani boxer defeated Rebeca Santos of Brazil. The bout ended with Grafeyeva’s victory by judges’ decision, 4-1.

It is worth noting that other Kazakhstani boxers will also compete in the finals: Aida Abikeyeva (up to 65 kg), Valeriya Aksenova (over 80 kg), and Sultanbek Aibaruly (up to 85 kg).

Earlier, Qazinform reported Alexander Bublik advances in the Madrid Open doubles.