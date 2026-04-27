Viktoriya Grafeyeva brings Kazakhstan first gold at Boxing World Cup in Brazil
01:18, 27 April 2026
Kazakhstan claimed its first gold medal at the Boxing World Cup stage held in Foz do Iguaçu, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
Viktoriya Grafeyeva secured the gold medal in the women’s -60 kg category, topping the podium.
In the final, the Kazakhstani boxer defeated Rebeca Santos of Brazil. The bout ended with Grafeyeva’s victory by judges’ decision, 4-1.
It is worth noting that other Kazakhstani boxers will also compete in the finals: Aida Abikeyeva (up to 65 kg), Valeriya Aksenova (over 80 kg), and Sultanbek Aibaruly (up to 85 kg).
Earlier, Qazinform reported Alexander Bublik advances in the Madrid Open doubles.