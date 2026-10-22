Kazakhstan sweeps four medals at Qatar Open Taekwondo Championship 2026

The G-1 category World Taekwondo event brought together 1,152 athletes from more than 40 countries to compete across 76 weight categories in total.

Timur Rakhpanov pocketed gold in the men’s 68 kg weight division, while Omar Zhanbyrov won silver in the men’s 63 kg final bout.

Ayazhan Tanzharyk took home bronze in the women’s 63 kg finals, while Miras Yessengeldin bagged bronze in the men’s 68 kg event.

It was held between October 18 and 21.

Earlier, Kazakh Mariya Sevostyanova won bronze at the Paris 2026 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Series.